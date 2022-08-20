APAI pre-counselling fair 2022: About 150 students get scholarship

Kolkata: The state government's vision and encouragement towards higher education is evident with Bengal having 11 private universities, state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.



Basu attended the closing ceremony of APAI's (Association of Professional Academic Institutions) three-day 'Pre-Counselling Fair 2022' that concluded on Friday at Netaji Indoor Stadium, where scholarships were made available for about 50 students on each day.

"I have been coming to APAI since 2011. I am very happy to see the fair grow in leaps and bounds. Civilisation progresses through perfect synergy and we as humans have survived because of our power to co-operate. Our government believes in wholesome growth with perfect cooperation," Basu said.

APAI General Secretary and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University Satyam Roychowdhury while delivering his address said: "We are very happy to see that thousands of people have visited the fair physically and lakhs have joined us virtually as we have gone digital making APAI globally available at the click of a mouse. I firmly believe that at APAI we are bringing the best educational institutions for higher education together under a roof."

The 'APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2022' was held for providing pre-counselling for e-admission to Engineering & Technical Education institutes in Bengal. For the first time, the fair was held in hybrid mode this year so that students from every nook and corner of the state as well as outside Bengal can access and get requisite information regarding various courses offered by the engineering and technical institutions in the state."

Sardar Taranjit Singh, President APAI said that scholarship facilities were made available for 50 students on each day of the fair through a lottery. Students getting the scholarship will get a discount of Rs 10,000 in their respective course fees."

The exposition was supported by the state Higher Education department, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, and West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).