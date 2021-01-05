Anyone can be appointed as chairman of municipality: HC on petition filed by Suvendu's brother

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday observed that anyone can be appointed as Chairman of Board of Administrators of municipality after the board is dissolved till the next election.



Justice Arindam Sinha, during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Soumendu Adhikari challenging a notification issued by the state government's municipal affairs department to remove him from the post of Chairman of Board of Administrators of Kanthi (Contai) municipality in East Midnapore, upheld that the state government has the authority to appoint anyone as the Chairman of Board of Administrators of the municipality after the dissolution of the board till the upcoming elections. Last week, the state government appointed Siddhartha Maity as Chairperson of Contai municipality replacing Soumendu, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The petitioner had served as the Chairman of the Contai municipality and the tenure of the Board of councillors was to expire on May 20, 2020.

He was appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Contai municipality on and from May 19, 2020. On December 30, 2020, the state government had issued a notification mentioning the removal of Soumendu.

However, the petitioner's lawyer argued that Maity is not even a councillor and had been given the post of the Chairperson of Contai municipality. The matter will be heard on January 5.