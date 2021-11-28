Any grievances: Panchayats dept to introduce WhatsApp no.

Kolkata: The state Panchayat and Rural Development department would introduce a WhatsApp number in which people from the rural areas can report about any sort of grievances.

This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to ensure that not a single genuine beneficiary of any state run scheme get deprived of their rights.

"It would help us to ensure further development of the rural areas in a better way. People can send their suggestions using this number," said the state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Pulak Roy.

The number would be sent to all levels of the Panchayati raj in the due course of time.