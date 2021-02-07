Anuj Sharma thanks cops in open letter

KOLKATA: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner, Anuj Sharma, has written an open letter to all the police personnel before handing over the charge of CP, Kolkata, thanking them for their services towards the citizens and keeping the city crime free as much as possible.



On Saturday, he wrote the letter which was circulated among all the Kolkata Police personnel on Sunday. This gesture of Sharma has boosted the confidence of the entire police force. Sharma has always remained concerned about the police force, who worked relentlessly during the lockdown period risking their lives.

He wrote that all Kolkata Police personnel have performed their duty well and as a result of that Kolkata became the safest city as per NCRB report. He expressed his grief over the death of the police personnel due to Covid infection.