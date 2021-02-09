Anuj Sharma takes the jab

KOLKATA: Additional Director General, of CID, Anuj Sharma launched the vaccination programme of Kolkata Police by taking the first dose on Monday at the Bhawanipore police hospital. Sharma before handing over the charge of Commissioner of Kolkata Police to Soumen Mitra, went to the hospital to take the dose.



According to sources, a list of police personnel has already been prepared for the vaccination programme. From Tuesday Kolkata Police personnel will be given the vaccine dose in batches. The receivers of the first dose of the vaccine will be informed accordingly for the second dose. On Monday, a total of 80 Kolkata Police personnel from different ranks took the vaccine.