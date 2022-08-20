Anubrata's CBI custody extended by 4 more days

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to four days of CBI custody by the special CBI court at Asansol on Saturday.

He was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

Counsel pleading for Mondal prayed for his bail citing poor health.

Judge Rajesh Chakraborty after enquiring about his health advised Mondal that he should not hesitate to tell the doctors if there is any health issue.

CBI counsel argued that Mondal had forced doctor of Bolpur Sub Divisional Hospital to prescribe that he needed rest and has not been co operating.

He added also there has been transfer of crores of rupees from accounts in Mondal's name.

He claimed that Mondal is very influential and so for investigation of the money trail he should be remanded to custody.

Hearing arguments from both sides, Mondal was remanded to 4 days CBI custody.