Anubrata Mondal summoned by CBI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has been summoned for the fifth time by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the cattle smuggling case.



Mondal was served a notice on Saturday and was asked to depose before the central agency on April 6 at Nizam Palace. Mondal, on four occasions had skipped the agency's summons for questioning in connection with the case.

The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the single bench order which refused to grant Mondal protection from arrest in the case being probed by CBI.

The central agency on September 21, 2020 had registered a case against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar, three private persons and several others over allegations of illegal cattle trade along the Bengal-Bangladesh border in connivance with public servants.