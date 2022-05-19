Anubrata Mondal examined by CBI
Kolkata: Birbhum Trinamool Congress president Anubrata Mondal on Thursday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the investigation of cattle smuggling case.
Mondal left the CBI office in Nizam Palace after almost four hours and went to SSKM Hospital for a health check-up for which the concerned doctor had given time.
The Trinamool Congress Birbhum president arrived at the Nizam Palace at around 9:50 am on Thursday. Just before the questioning, Mondal informed the CBI officials that he has a doctor's appointment at SSKM for which he will have to leave by 2 pm. After hearing Mondal's request, the CBI sleuths started questioning him. Though the questioning did not complete by 2 pm, the CBI allowed him to go.
After a few hours, the CBI again summoned him on Wednesday. This time, the Trinamool Congress leader has been asked to bring his bank account statements and documents of his Income Tax return.
Earlier, the CBI had summoned Mondal multiple times but he did not appear citing ill health. Recently, Mondal himself wished to appear before the CBI and informed the central agency accordingly. Later, the CBI asked Mondal to appear on Thursday.
