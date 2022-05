Anubrata Mondal admitted to private hospital in city

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who is under the CBI scanner in the cattle smuggling case, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning after he complained of severe chest pain, an official said. Mondal was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday night, he said.

"He will be undergoing tests to find out why he was experiencing the chest pain. We will also conduct tests to find out

whether there is any blockage in his heart," the official of the hospital said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital on April 6 after he complained of breathlessness, the day he was supposed to appear before the CBI for interrogation in the cattle smuggling case.

He was discharged after a fortnight.