Anti-TB campaign to begin at 6 facilities in 3 districts

KOLKATA: State Health department has directed the medical superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the two districts ~ Darjeeling and North 24-Parganas to take part in an anti-Tuberculosis (TB) campaign, 'Going Germ-Free for TB Free India'.



State government has taken a programme of eliminating tuberculosis in Bengal by 2025 and therefore implementing various programmes to check the spread of disease. In an order issued by the health department to the CMoHs of two districts and RG Kar superintendent, they have been asked to take part in the campaign.

"Taking into consideration the annual case notification, death rate, DRTB cases, it has been decided that the project would be implemented at six health facilities across three districts of Darjeeling, North 24-Parganas and Kolkata," reads the order.

Three camps will be held in Darjeeling. Darjeeling District Hospital will host one camp while the other two will be held at SB Dey TB Sanatorium Kurseong and the third one will be at Naxalbari Rural Hospital. In North 24-Parganas, there will be two camps each at Bongaon Sub-divisional Hospital and BN Bose Sub-divisional Hospital in Barrackpore. In Kolkata there will be one such camp which will be held at RG Kar Medical College. The main purpose of the project is to strengthen infection prevention and control practice at four levels such ~ health facilities, health workers, household members of the affected people and among the general community.

State Health department in August this year issued advisories to all medical colleges and hospitals asking them to set up a Drug Resistant TB ward in each hospital and also the number of daily TB tests must be increased at outpatient departments (OPDs). The advisory had been sent to the principals of all the medical colleges saying that any suspected patients coming to the hospital for check up must undergo rapid sputum test and chest X ray should also be performed on these suspected patients.