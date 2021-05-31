Anti-party remark: CPI(M) censors Tanmoy Bhattacharya for 3 months

KOLKATA: CPI (M) has censored Tanmoy Bhattacharya from making any statements on behalf of the party for the next three months.



Moreover, he cannot take part in any television or radio programme during this period. The decision was taken at the meeting of the party's state committee on Saturday.

Bhattacharya, who was a party MLA from 2016 from Dum Dum north seat, was defeated by Chandrima Bhattacharya in 2021 Assembly election. After CPI(M)'s poll debacle, he had said in a television programme that post poll analysis was essential and senior party leaders would have to take the responsibility. Thus, he hinted at Biman Bose, Left Front chairman, Suryakanta Misra, CPI(M) state Secretary and Mohammad Selim, politburo member. Kanti Ganguly, who lost to his Trinamool rival at Raidighi, had made similar allegations but no action was taken against him. The party's state committee did subscribe to the view that alliance with Indian Secular Front and Congress had led to party's dismal performance in the Assembly election. This is for the first time since the inception of the party in 1964 that CPI(M) does mot have any representative in the Assembly. Most of the new faces who had been nominated lost their deposit.