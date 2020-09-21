Anti dengue drive conducted in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Dengue Bijay Abhijan was conducted on Sunday with enthusiasm.



The programme was inaugurated by flagging off three tableaus by the District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, Subdivisional Officer of Balurghat and civic body administrator Biswa Ranjan Mukherjee, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey from municipality office in the morning which will move around the

various wards for the next three days. This was followed by the visit of a breeding site where elimination works were inspected by the concerned officials.

DM Nikhil Nirmal said: "This year we have had only 13 dengue cases compared to 1234 cases last year. This is owing to commendable work done by Vector Control Teams across the district. We also participated in jungle cleaning and sanitation activities at Chakvrigu."