Anti-CAA protesters disrupt Calcutta univ convocation
Kolkata: Chaos prevailed during Calcutta University convocation here on Tuesday as a group of students protesting against the CAA held a demonstration and raised slogans against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The students of different colleges forcibly entered the convocation venue Nazrul Mancha and said that they won't allow Dhankhar to attend the programme, calling him a "BJP stooge".
In view of the tense situation, security personnel escorted Dhankhar to the green room nearby.
Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee was among the dignitaries present. He was to be given an honourary D.Litt degree and deliver the convocation address.
"We demand the Governor go back. We won't allow him to attend this programme. He is a BJP stooge. We don't accept Citizenship (Amendment0 Act and National Register of Citizens," said a demonstrator carrying posters against the NRC and CAA. He identified himself as a student.
"We will go back as soon as the Governor leaves. Our only problem is with the Governor," said another demonstrator.
"BJP agent Governor lay your hands off Calcutta University," said a poster.
The students claimed they did not represent any party, but were opposed to the CAA and the NRC.
