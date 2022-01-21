Another PIL seeking reopening of schools filed

KOLKATA: One more Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking reopening of schools in the state on Thursday.



The PIL had been filed by Soumen Haldar, the state president of the All India Students Federation (AISF). Earlier on Tuesday, Sayan Bandyopadhyay had filed a similar plea in the High Court.

Haldar pointed out that the state government should come up with a policy on how to keep the schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Conferences are being conducted maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. Offices are operational with 50 per cent employee capacity. But why are the schools not being reopened?" the petitioner asked.

Earlier, Bandyopadhyay had pointed out that due to closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, many students had left their studies.

According to the lawyers, both the PILs are likely to be heard on Friday or next week.