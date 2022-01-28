Another PIL filed on reopening of schools

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear public interest litigations (PILs) in connection with reopening of schools on Friday.



On Thursday, Ichapur High School teacher P Bhattacharya filed plea seeking directions to the state the government to make arrangements to reopen schools.

There are virtual classes in many places taking place due COVID-19 pandemic. But many students are not able to cope with online medium study.

Allegedly, the number of school dropouts has increased due to lack of online infrastructure.

Last week, two PILs were filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking reopening of schools in the state.

This fist plea, filed by the state president of AISF pointed out that the state government should come up with a policy on how to keep the schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other PIL pointed out that due to closure of schools, and other educational institutions many students left their studies.

Educational institutions in the state have been closed for a long time due to the pandemic.

They were opened last year as the Covid situation improved but due to the spread of Omicron, schools and colleges were closed again.

On Monday, State Education minister Bratya Basu hinted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is closely monitoring the situation and is likely to make an announcement about the reopening of schools.