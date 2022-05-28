Another model-actress found dead at her Patuli residence
Kolkata: A model and actor was found hanging on Friday morning at her residence in Patuli.
Manjusha Neogi, the model and actor, happened to be a close friend of model Bidisha Dey Majumdar who had committed suicide on Wednesday.
According to sources, Neogi, after coming to know about Majumdar's death, returned to her parent's house from her in-law's house in Behala. Neogi told her mother that it is hard for her to accept that Majumdar is no more and she was depressed. Neogi got married around six months ago. On Friday morning, her aunt spotted her body hanging from the ceiling fan and called other family members. Neogi's mother claimed that her daughter and Majumdar were trying to earn more and get fame quickly. Though her daughter was not getting good chances, she was trying to maintain her figure by consuming less food. Despite Neogi's mother and her husband warning about her health, she did not bother. However, Neogi's parents told the cops that they have no complaint against their son-in-law. Her mother also mentioned that nobody else is responsible for her daughter's death as well. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Meanwhile, cops of Nagerbazar police station summoned Majumdar's boyfriend for interrogation. Cops are trying to ascertain whether Majumdar was compelled to commit suicide or she hung herself for profession-related depression.
