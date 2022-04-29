Another man from WB held in connection with Jahangirpuri violence

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Delhi Police's Special Cell claimed to have arrested one of the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case which took place on April 16. The officials informed on Thursday that the arrested person is also a native of the state of West Bengal. Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Mohd. Farid aka Neetu (35) is a "bad character" in the Jahangirpuri area and was involved in the violence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Rajeev Ranjan Singh confirmed.



"The team was chasing him for the last two weeks and raided several of his hideouts in Western UP and West Bengal. On some occasions, he narrowly escaped from the clusters but the team did not lose patience and kept on tracking him and remained stationed in West Bengal. However, later, the accused Farid was tracked down and apprehended from East Medinipur district on Thursday", the senior police official mentioned.

In the communal violence case, which occurred during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration in the Jahangirpuri area, around 30 people, including two juveniles, have been held till now.

On Wednesday, a team of the crime branch also arrested other two accused, Jaffar (34) and Babuddin alias Babu (43), both residents of Jahangirpuri. Further investigation is still on.