'Another low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal on Saturday'

kolkata: A low pressure will form over Bay of Bengal on Saturday which may turn into a depression bringing some more rainfall in the weekend.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the districts in the western part of the state including West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

There may be few spells of heavy showers in the coastal areas of South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore along with a strong breeze on Sunday. Some of the north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri may receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall may go up on Saturday and Sunday.

Various south Bengal districts received intermittent drizzles in the past 24 hours. The rain will continue till early next week. According to weather experts, a low-pressure is set to form over northwest Bay of Bengal on August 13 which could trigger further rain. "Kolkata and south Bengal will receive light to moderate showers till early next week. The monsoon trough is now passing through south Bengal that has led to the formation of a circulation.

The depression formed on Monday had no major impact on Bengal as the city and several south Bengal districts received sporadic heavy rainfall in some parts. The depression also lashed Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with very heavy rains. Depression moved northwest and weakened in the process.

The city partially remained cloudy on Thursday with the lowest temperature recorded at 25.7 degree Celsius, 1 degree below normal. Kolkata recorded the highest temperature at 30.9 degree Celsius on Thursday. The relative humidity remained around 90 per cent on Thursday. South Bengal registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent till now but north Bengal has received 4 per cent extra rainfall so far. North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019.