Another held in Karaya murder case
Kolkata: Following the arrest made on Friday night in connection with the murder of an elderly person identified as Biswajit Basu on June 5, 2019, another accused person was held late on Saturday night.
Police on Saturday unearthed the motive behind the murder of Basu that had taken place eight months ago.
On June 5 last year, Basu was murdered inside his house at Broad Street at Karaya. His daughter who lives somewhere else found no response after knocking for several minutes. Later she got in touch with the Karaya police station, following which police broke the door and found that Basu had been murdered. During the search, police found the valuables kept inside the almirahs were stolen. Also, a mobile phone was missing from his house.
While tracking the IMEI number of the mobile, police found nothing. A few days ago cops spotted that the stolen mobile phone was activated.
Immediately police contacted the person using the mobile and came to know that he had bought it from someone else.
After interrogating several persons' chain-wise, police arrested the prime accused Murshid Ali on Friday. After interrogating him, on Saturday cops nabbed another accused identified as Anar Jamader who has been found to have a connection with the murder and robbery.
