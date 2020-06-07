Another falls victim to KYC fraud

Kolkata: A person has been duped by an unknown fraudster of Rs 48 thousand in the name of KYC update process of a popular money wallet.



According to sources, on Thursday a person identified as Ritesh Agarwal of Ballygunge lodged a complaint against unknown accused person who claimed himself as Rahul Kumar Sharma. He claimed that on May 13, an unknown person called his wife and posed as an executive of the said money wallet company. The caller allegedly convinced Agarwal's wife to click on a link sent by him in order to update the KYC.

Through the link she logged in to the account the fraudster sent a One Time Password (OTP) and asked her to put the same and confirm. More than one such OTPs were sent. After putting the OTPs money was deducted from her bank account twice which were sent to different persons' account.

When she asked Sharma, he reportedly told that the money will be credited back to the bank account within 24 hours. On May 14, Sharma again called her up to find out whether she had received money or not. When Agarwal's wife told him that she did not receive any money, Sharma said that the due to system error the process was delayed. He asked Agarwal's wife again to put OTPs which he would be sending soon. After putting the OTPs on the money wallet site again money got deducted twice. Sharma again assured that the money will be credited back. On May 15 again Sharma called to confirm and asked to put another OTP in the same manner which Agarwal's wife refused. Despite that good amount of money was again withdrawn from her account.

Police suspect that the crime may have been committed by the members Jamtara gang which operates from Jharkhand.