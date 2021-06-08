Another ATM hacked, cash worth Rs 21 lakh looted

KOLKATA: Another ATM was found hacked by the same gang that had been operating in Kolkata, in Narayanpur under Bidhannagar City Police area.



On May 30, a complaint was lodged at the Narayanpur police station by the private agency which was given contract by the private bank to load cash in the ATM machines. According to the complaint filed, the miscreants had withdrawn Rs 21 lakh from the ATM machine located opposite to the Derozio college. During investigation cops from Detective Department and Narayanpur police station scrutinised the CCTV footage of the ATM and also took help of technical surveillance.

On Monday evening police arrested three persons from Kaikhali and seized cash around Rs 1.5 lakh, $ 400, fake documents along with ATM cards.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police have come to know that the miscreants had used a device to hack the ATM machines which was reportedly bought through the dark web. The device was connected with the ATM machines by opening the hood.

As soon as the machine gets connected the ATM machines used to start functioning in repair mode. After gaining the control of the machine, the accused persons used to put an ATM card into the slot and withdraw the cash by doing multiple transactions.