Another arrest in BJP leader's murder case

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested another person, identified as Nasir Khan in connection with Manish Shukla's murder. He was detained on Tuesday night and later arrested.



According to sources, on Tuesday night, the CID conducted search operations in several places to find the sharp-shooters. Though cops have found that Khan was in contact with Md Khurram, one of the two persons arrested earlier, his motive is yet to be known. This apart, police have traced a flat where the criminals were suspected to have taken shelter before the murder. It is also alleged that they were staying there for several days before committing the crime. On Sunday night, when they were informed that Shukla had arrived, they came to the spot and shot him dead.

Though Khurram had a motive to kill Shukla, investigating officials are not sure about Khan. But the cops have found that he was in touch with Khurram and was keeping a vigil on Shukla as well. Apart from Khan, few other persons have been detained for interrogation. Police have also found CCTV footage of Tata Gate area where four miscreants riding two motorcycles were seen passing through the locality. The CID has alerted all the police units across the state to keep an eye on their jurisdictions, especially in the border areas. The description of the motorcycles has already been sent to the police across the state. This apart, on Wednesday afternoon forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples. The firearms used to murder Shukla are yet to be found.