Another 42 areas added to containment zones

Kolkata: The containment zones in the state went up by 42 on Monday when 2,112 people got infected to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



The total number of containment zones in the state stands at 1,111 on Monday.

There was no increase in containment zones in Kolkata and it remained 31 as it was on Sunday. The five districts where the containment zones went up are Nadia, North Dinajpur, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and East Midnapore.

Nadia has witnessed the highest increase in the number of containment zones among the five districts. It went up to 162 by an increase of 20 in the district. While there was an increase in containment zones by 11 in North Dinajpur as it went up to 90. In East Burdwan the total number of containment zones are 182 and it increased by eight in the past 24 hours. Murshidabad and East Mindapore witnessed an increase of two and one containment zones respectively.

Besides Kolkata, the number of containment zones in Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas also remained the same as that on Sunday. The figure is 110 and 91 in North 24-Parganas and Howrah respectively. West Burdwan and Jhargram are the two districts without any containment zones.

There was a high level meeting at Nabanna on Monday to discuss the next course of action in connection with lockdown. The next complete state-wide lockdown will be on Wednesday. The second day of the two-day comprehensive lockdown in the current week is also yet to be announced. The Bengal government is expected to announce the next course of action on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state government is also taking steps to bring down the prices of vegetables mainly that of green chilly price of which has skyrocketed to Rs 250 per kg.