Annual trade fair: Milan Utsav set to be held from Feb 1

Kolkata: Milan Utsav, an annual trade fair organised by the West Bengal Minorities' Development and Financial Corporation (WBMDFC), is all set to be held in Park Circus Maidan in February



this year.

"The Milan Utsav will start on February 1, 2021 and end on February 5, 2021. People coming to the fair have to maintain proper COVID-19 protocol," said Md Naqui, general manager of WBMDFC.

The fair would be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on February 1 and a host of ministers including state Panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD& MA) minister Firhad Hakim, state Disaster Management minister Javed Khan and Mass Education and Library minister Giasuddin Mollah are expected to be present on the occasion.

The five-day-long programme fair would consist of job fair, career counselling sessions, health mela, cultural programmes and handicrafts stalls and food stalls. Inter-college or inter-school programmes, sit and draw competition, sports competitions would also be conducted at the fair.

In a bid to participate in the Job Fair or Cultural Competition, applicants have to register online. They have log on to the official website of WBMDFC (www.wbmdfc.org).

Last year, the career counselling sessions and job fair were conducted for helping youths with necessary guidance. Several multinational companies have been invited to interact with job seekers. After screening their CVs and other details, the candidates were sent to companies for direct interview.

Over 1000 candidates, who had cracked the interview, were given offer letters.

WBMDFC has been giving a platform to the youths for starting their business. People are seeking loans from the WBMDFC to set up small businesses as well.

While the Mamata Banerjee government had started the Milan Utsav in 2016, the objective of conducting the fair was to provide marketing support to small entrepreneurs and businessmen so that they can flourish in their business.