Annual half marathon of Darjeeling police to be held on December 3

DARJEELING: The annual half marathon organised by the Darjeeling Police will be held on December 3 this year.



This marathon is featured in the list of international marathons.

This year, Major DP Singh, a Kargil war veteran and India's first blade runner and Asia's only solo disabled sky diver will be the face of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon.

"Let us run together for unity. Let us respect each other and live in peace," said Major DP Singh through video conferencing.

The marathon will feature 21.1 km

and 10 km run. Both the events will be flagged off as well as culminate at Darjeeling Chowrasta.

For the 21.1 km, cash awards are Rs. 1 lakh; Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25000 for first, second and third respectively. For 10km,

the cash award is Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 for first, second and third. All registration will be online.

"People of the Hills are physically very fit. They have great lungs and are natural runners. We would invite the people of Darjeeling, specially the youth to take part in the marathon in great numbers," stated Dr Santosh Nimbalkar, superintendent of police.