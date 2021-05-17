Anjan Bandyopadhyay, Arindam Sarkar no more

Kolkata: Two veteran journalists — Anjan Bandyopadhyay and Arindam Sarkar breathed their last on Sunday.



Bandyopadhyay, Editor-in-Chief of Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta died due to a heart attack at around 9.25 pm on Sunday at a private hospital off EM Bypass. He had recovered from Covid but developed severe lung infection. He was admitted to the same private hospital on April 14 after he was infected with Covid. After a few days of treatment at the hospital, he was shifted to a satellite centre of the hospital as his health condition improved. Kolkata Press Club expressed its condolences at the untimely demise of Bandyopadhyay. The entire journalist fraternity mourned his death.

He was later taken to his residence for three days as he was recovering. But he had to be admitted again to the same hospital after he had fever. He then complained about respiratory distress following which he was shifted to HDU. He was given oxygen flow. By that time, the infection had already spread to his lungs. He was kept on ventilation and later on ECMO support.

Covid put an abrupt end to 33 years of his journalistic career. In 2015, he left 24 Ghanta and joined Anandabazar digital as editor. In November 2020, he rejoined Zee 24 Ghanta.

He also worked as an editor for TV9 before joining Zee 24 Ghanta in November last year. Early in his career, he had worked with Jugantar, Aajkal and ETV as well.

He had been a brilliant student. He obtained first class in his graduation and also in Masters. He graduated from Presidency College in Bengali Honours.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Anjan Bandyopadhyay's death.

In another unfortunate incident, Sarkar, aged around 66, had earned many accolades through his writing. He had spent almost three decades covering Bengal and national politics.

He had worked with Sunday magazine and Hindustan Times.

He was a political correspondent who shared a good rapport with top leaders of different political parties. He is survived by his wife and daughter.