Anit Thapa writes to CM over cancellation of lease of 10 defaulting tea gardens

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting cancellation of lease of 10 tea estates under Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd (DOTEPL).



Workers of these 10 tea estates are on an agitation path owing to non-receipt of wages and fringe benefits for the past two months. They have also threatened to launch roadblocks if their demands are not met.

In the letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Thapa wrote: "Workers and staff of the 10 tea gardens have not received four fortnight wages. This is not a single incident, but has been occurring repeatedly for the past three years where our workers have been victimized by the company. Over 12,000 workers and their dependents as well as thousands of residents of these tea estates are being affected."

Except for numerous meetings and empty assurances from owners, nothing has translated on ground zero, stated the letter. They workers, their families and dependents are finding it difficult to fulfill their basic needs. Students are the worst affected, and not being able to pay semester fees of colleges and even registration fees. Some are not being able to secure admission in colleges owing to lack of finance. The letter stated that despite the death of workers, many have not received their gratuity and provident fund.

"With the festive season of Dasain round the corner, the situation is turning volatile day by day with the company pushing our workers to the wall; any moment workers may turn against the company. Considering this situation, I request your office to directly interfere in the matter and cancel the land lease of the Company and simultaneously provide financial assistance to approximately 12000 workers and their dependents," stated the letter to the Chief Minister.

Workers of these gardens have been agitating in front of the District Magistrate's office in Darjeeling since August 22. A Himalayan Terai Dooars Plantation Workers Union (HTDPWU) delegation met the District Magistrate on Friday. "We have told him that the lease of the gardens should be cancelled immediately. If this situation continues, we will be compelled to launch chakka jams (road blockades)," alleged JB Tamang, president, HTDPWU.

Anit Thapa has announced financial support to the students of these 10 tea gardens.