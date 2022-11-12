'Anit Thapa using dev funds to fulfill political gains'

DARJEELING: The Hamro Party (HP) has leveled allegation that Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and Chief Executive Member, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has been using development funds to fulfill political gains. They have further alleged that the Thapa has been indulging in horse trading in the GTA and using development funds for this.



The allegation comes on the heels of two HP Sabhasads Prabhaskar Blone and Bhupendra Chettri crossing over to the BGPM. Already in power in the GTA with a majority, the BGPM now enjoys the support of 29 Sabhasads out of the 45, with Hamro Party's number declining to 6.

Following this, on Friday more than 100 HP supporters from Tindharia-Mahanadi and Garidhura areas joined the BJPM. They were handed party flags in a joining ceremony in the Town Hall located at Naya Bazar, Kurseong. "We welcome them to our family" stated Thapa. This comes at the time when HP President Ajoy Edwards is on a tour of Kurseong.

Vikramadi Rai, Organising Secretary of the HP alleged that Blone and Chettri had been bought over by BGPM. "The funds that are being allotted for development are being used for political gains by Anit Thapa. What has happened to the GTA Chairman's Relief Fund? Anit Thapa says that the amount is in the Bank. He should make the account public. Or has the amount been used to fight GTA elections?" questioned Rai.

A fund was initiated in March 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 to help tea garden workers tide over the Pandemic in the name of GTA Chairman's Relief Fund. Anit Thapa was the Chairman of the GTA then. More than Rs. 2 Crores were accumulated in the Fund.