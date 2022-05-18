Anit Thapa urges CM to set up a 'Regional School Service Commission'

Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) President Anit Thapa in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged for the regularisation of voluntary teaching and non-teaching staff of Hill schools. He has also urged that a Regional School Service Commission be constituted for the GTA area at the earliest.

"A majority of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in GTA area are functioning with the aid of voluntary teaching and non-teaching staff. Majority of these qualified voluntary teachers have been working on a meagre salary for many years now. These teaching and non-teaching staff have given prime years of their life to the school and students waiting for long-pending issues as such to be addressed and justice to be delivered to them with utmost priority," stated Thapa in the letter.

In the letter he also stated that owing to the non existence of a Regional School Service Commission, a huge pool of highly qualified youths are not being able to apply or face any competitive examination in the field of education.

" I also request your office to prioritize this matter and duly set up a separate Regional School Service Commission along with resolving the issue of Volunteers on a priority basis" urged the letter.

Anit Thapa in a recent public meeting had stated that If voted to power in the GTA they will regularize all voluntary teachers of secondary, HS and Primary schools within two months.

They will also start recruitment in various departments in the GTA" stated Thapa. There are more than 5000 vacancies in the GTA.

In another development the BJP, CPRM and GNLF in memorandums to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar have demanded the scrapping of the GTA. "The public are against the GTA, if elections are held to the GTA then there could be public unrest like in 2017"

warned Sandeep Limboo of the GNLF.