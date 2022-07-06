Anit Thapa to meet the Chief Minister today
Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) President Anit Thapa departed for Kolkata on Tuesday.
On Wednesday he will be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna.
"The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration elections are complete. I have been invited by the Chief Minister. I will be meeting her on Wednesday at Nabanna," stated Thapa, talking to media persons at Bagdogra Airport.
When asked on the date of swearing in of the newly elected GTA Sabhasads, Thapa stated: "We are deciding on a date. As soon as it is finalised we will inform all."
In the recently concluded GTA election BGPM won 27 seats; Hamro Party 8 seats; TMC 5 seats and Independent 5 seats.
In another development three independent winners from Kalimpong have pledged support to the BGPM. The three include Bikash Rai of Homes Bhalukhop constituency; Kumar Sharma of Lava Lingsey and Birey Rai of Rongo Monsong constituencies of Kalimpong.
"We will extend to the GTA board formed by the BGPM. Alone it is not possible to bring about development. As a team, joining hands with the BGPM this can be possible" stated Sharma.
Anit Thapa stated as the BGPM has absolute mandate, the GTA Sabha can approach both the State and Centre for matters concerning the GTA.
"We will work in coordination with the State and Centre and all 45 elected Sabhasads of the GTA, rising above politics. We want all round development of Darjeeling," added Thapa.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT