Anit Thapa to meet the Chief Minister today

Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) President Anit Thapa departed for Kolkata on Tuesday.



On Wednesday he will be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna.

"The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration elections are complete. I have been invited by the Chief Minister. I will be meeting her on Wednesday at Nabanna," stated Thapa, talking to media persons at Bagdogra Airport.

When asked on the date of swearing in of the newly elected GTA Sabhasads, Thapa stated: "We are deciding on a date. As soon as it is finalised we will inform all."

In the recently concluded GTA election BGPM won 27 seats; Hamro Party 8 seats; TMC 5 seats and Independent 5 seats.

In another development three independent winners from Kalimpong have pledged support to the BGPM. The three include Bikash Rai of Homes Bhalukhop constituency; Kumar Sharma of Lava Lingsey and Birey Rai of Rongo Monsong constituencies of Kalimpong.

"We will extend to the GTA board formed by the BGPM. Alone it is not possible to bring about development. As a team, joining hands with the BGPM this can be possible" stated Sharma.

Anit Thapa stated as the BGPM has absolute mandate, the GTA Sabha can approach both the State and Centre for matters concerning the GTA.

"We will work in coordination with the State and Centre and all 45 elected Sabhasads of the GTA, rising above politics. We want all round development of Darjeeling," added Thapa.