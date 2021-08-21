Anit Thapa to float new political outfit in Sept

Darjeeling: Putting an end to all speculations, Anit Thapa on Friday announced that a new political outfit will be floated in the first week of September.



Addressing media persons following a central committee meeting of the faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), headed by him, Thapa stated that the need of the hour is the formation of this party. "The central committee had met to discuss this. We have decided to launch the party in the first week of September," he said.

With Binoy Tamang resigning from GJM (Binoy faction,) Anit Thapa was nominated as the working president of that faction. However, the issue of who should exercise control over the GJM (between Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang) is a sub-judice matter pending in the Calcutta High Court.

The court recognises both the factions. But with Binoy having quit his own faction, a peculiar situation has emerged. Under these conditions, Thapa and his men have chosen the easiest option — to float a new party, feel political observers.

"The new party will work for the Hills and the Gorkhas residing throughout India. We don't believe in agitations or violence. All issues can be resolved through dialogue. Ladakh was made a Union Territory without a single agitation. If the BJP led Union Government desires, they can do anything as they enjoy absolute majority," stated Thapa.

The central committee members discussed the modalities of floating a new political outfit and also gave their suggestions during Friday's meeting. Amar Singh Rai who has been nominated the vice-chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority was also felicitated by Thapa in the meeting.