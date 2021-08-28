Anit Thapa to float new party on Sept 9

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa on Friday announced that he will be floating a new party on September 9. The announcement comes on the heels of his resignation letter (from the GJM) going viral on social media on Thursday.



"We will float a new political outfit on September 9. Doctors, literary figures, eminent sports personalities and intellectuals will be associated with this party. We hope to give a new direction to the Hills. We appeal to all for support. We will announce the venue and time later," stated Thapa.

Supporters and leaders of the political outfit led by Thapa on Friday protested in eight Darjeeling Himalayan Railway stations against the proposed privatisation. They, however, did not use party flags. A signature campaign was also launched against the proposed privatisation bid.

"I congratulate Anit Thapa and I wish him all success in opening a new political outfit, a party that should be corruption free," added Binoy Tamang during a media briefing. Tamang had resigned from GJM (Binoy faction) on July 15. Tamang then went on to appeal to the state government to constitute a committee to conduct a thorough probe into widespread corruption in the GTA. "Let them probe Anit Thapa's tenure as Chairman, my tenure as Chairman and the tenure before mine. There is corruption in central projects and schemes and in the private sector too in the Hills," alleged Tamang. He stated that there was a major conspiracy hatched against him that compelled him to resign from the GJM (Binoy faction).

Meanwhile, Ajoy Edwards who has parted ways with the GNLF, stated that he will send in his resignation soon from Ladakh where he is located at present. He will reveal his future plans in the next few days.