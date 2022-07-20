Anit Thapa to attend GTA review meet, Martyrs' Day event in city
Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive member Anit Thapa departed for Kolkata on Tuesday to attend a GTA review meeting.
While in Kolkata, Thapa who is also the President of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) will also attend the Martyrs' Day programme of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on July 21.
Talking to press persons at Bagdogra Airport, Thapa stated: "I am going to Kolkata to attend the GTA review meeting. I have also been invited to attend the July 21 Martyrs' Day commemorations. I will be attending. In the past I had also attended the July 21 programme."
Thapa informed that he will be the lone representative from his party attending the July 21 rally.
During the GTA swearing-in-ceremony, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had invited Thapa to visit Kolata to review matters pertaining to the GTA.
The Chief Minister had then stated: "Darjeeling is getting very congested. There are many hawkers on the streets. If we can make satellite townships with industrial hubs, homestays, shopping complexes, schools, IT hubs it will help decongest the Hill towns and help keep the livelihoods intact of these hawkers. I have invited Anit Thapa and others to come to Kolkata and meet the Chief Secretary and draw up a plan regarding this."
Issues like funds for the GTA, regularisation of adhoc workers and teachers; handing over of land documents to tea garden and cinchona plantation workers along with forest village dwellers; School Service Commission for the GTA area along with transfer of certain powers and functions could feature in the review meeting.
