Anit Thapa takes charge as GTA chief, attends office at Lal Kothi

DARJEELING: Anit Thapa took charge as the Chief Executive member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Friday, the day after he was administered the oath of office by the Governor of West Bengal.



His first day of office at the Lal Kothi, the GTA Secretariat in Darjeeling saw the nomination of Deputy Chief and two executive members.

"Sanchabir Subba has been nominated as the Deputy Chief Executive along with Kalpana Pradhan and Sinora Namchu as executive members. They are the two women winners among the 27 seats that the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha had won in the 45 seat GTA. We will soon nominate the other executives," added Thapa.

Thapa was accorded a warm welcome at the gates of Lal Kothi. "A big challenge along with a big responsibility lies ahead. From 1986 till now, there was a particular brand of politics in the Hills. That trend has been changed by us. It is the dawn of a new era in the Hills. People have voted us to power with a lot of expectations and we have to strive hard to live up to it," stated Thapa.

He stated that there is negative perception among the masses about the GTA. "This has to change. I take the Governor's speech positively. Every year audits have been happening. We would welcome any special audit that the Governor wants," stated Thapa.

He stated that all would have to work together rising above politics for the benefit of Darjeeling and the masses. "This chair belongs to the Hills and not to any party. We will work for all and not differentiate based on political affiliations," assured Thapa.

In another development the School Education department of the Government of West Bengal appointed Bijoy Kumar Rai of Loreto Convent Road, Darjeeling, as Chairman, Ad-hoc committee of District School Board for a period of one year from the date of his joining.