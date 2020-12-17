Anit Thapa rubbishes speculations of joining BJP

Darjeeling: The General Secretary of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy), Anit Thapa, on Wednesday dismissed speculations about his and Binoy Tamang's joining of BJP as 'baseless rumour.'



Talking to media persons over phone from Kolkata, Thapa said: "All these are baseless talks. We belong to the GJM. Binoy Tamang is the President and I am the General Secretary. The GJM has an alliance with the TMC. We were in GJM, are in GJM and will remain in GJM. We will not join any other part."

Speculations were rife with rumours of the duo joining the BJP as Tamang and Thapa departed for Kolkata.

"We have some official work in Kolkata including a review meeting of the GTA. The CM is in the plains. Had she come up to the Hills, I would be there. The meeting is with administrative and departmental officials in Kolkata. Binoy Tamang, as the former Chairman of the GTA, is always present in GTA official meetings," added Thapa.

Reacting to Hill leaders from different political outfits including the GNLF, CPRM rushing to Delhi to hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Hill issues, Thapa said: "What is new in this? Before every election, the BJP remembers Hill leaders and they are summoned to Delhi. The Hill populace are aware of the drama by now."

Thapa thanked the Gorkha ex-servicemen for extending support to the GJM (Binoy) and organising a mega rally in Kurseong on December 19.

"We thank the retired soldiers and para-military, who have extended support to the GJM (Binoy). We will be organising a rally at the Monteviot ground in Kurseong on December 19. Various issues pertaining to the way forward for the Hills will be discussed," stated Col (Retd.) Keshav Rai.