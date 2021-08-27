Anit Thapa quits GJM

Darjeeling: A letter doing the rounds on social media on Thursday of Anit Thapa, the working president and general secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) resigning from the party, created ripples in political circles.



Following the resignation of Binoy Tamang from GJM (Binoy,) on July 15, a meeting of the central committee and frontal organisations of the GJM had nominated Anit Thapa as the working president of the faction on July 16. He was also holding dual charge of general secretary also.

The letter dated July 16 is addressed to the vice-president, GJM states that he has been a primary member of the party for the last 13 years and has decided to move on.

He goes on to state that his aim and purpose is to serve the people of the region and country and that he believes that he is not able to do this anymore within this party hence he is tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the party. "I now look ahead to a new start," he stated in the letter.

Soon after the letter had gone viral, Opposition parties cried foul stating that Thapa had betrayed his own party supporters.

Laying to rest all speculations, Thapa addressing media persons admitted to having resigned. "It is an obvious move. I have already made it public that we will be floating a new party in the first week of September. If I have to do so I have to resign from this party," added Thapa.

He stated that the matter pertaining to the rightful port folio holders of the GJM party is a sub judice matter in the Calcutta High Court between the Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang faction.

"My lawyer has also submitted a copy of my resignation in court," added Thapa.

The GJM faction headed by Anit Thapa had already stopped using the party flag for more than a month now.

In the first week of September, the new party headed by Thapa is scheduled to be launched. "The resignation is more of a legal move and to avoid future legal complications," stated a party insider.

Interestingly, Binoy Tamang had also talked of submitting a copy of his resignation in court too.