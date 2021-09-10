Anit Thapa launches new political outfit

darjeeling: Anit Thapa launched the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) in Darjeeling on Thursday. With GJM president Bimal Gurung having fled the Hills after launching a violent agitation that culminated in a 104-day long bandh, Thapa along with Binoy Tamang had taken over the reins of the party. However, recently Tamang resigned from the GJM (Binoy faction). Later, Thapa also resigned.



Though most of the leaders earlier with Thapa crossed over to the new party, there were other entrants also. Amar Lama, a prominent Hill politician and a founder member of the Jan Andolan Party (JAP) joined BGPM."Let, us pledge today that we will never ever indulge in any violent activities. We will not get into any confrontation with the State or Union Government and will work towards fulfilling the aspiration of the masses- Gorkhaland, without a single person being killed," stated Lama. "It is the people of the Hills that have cheated the people of the Hills. Just for their own selfish ambitions, the leaders have played with the sentiments of the masses in the name of Gorkhaland while genuine problems have been neglected," added Thapa.

Issues like land ownership documents, drinking water and employment have been neglected since 1980s. "We will stress on collective leadership and segregate ourselves in two groups. While one group will work towards resolving problems of the Hills and various issues, the other group will work towards achieving the aspiration of the Gorkhas (Gorkhaland)," added Thapa.

The party flag was also made public at an event held at Gymkhana Ice Skating Rink. Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung and the GJM held a "Suddhikaran" ceremony (sanctifying) of the GJM party flag. Prayers were offered as part of the sanctifying rituals. "Since 2017, many wrong elements had used our party flag, so we sanctified the flag today," stated Gurung.