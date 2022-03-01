Anis's body exhumed for 2nd autopsy

KOLKATA: The body of Aliah University student Anis Khan was exhumed for a second autopsy in presence of District Judge, Barasat on Monday afternoon.



Family members of Anis, including his father Salam Khan and elder brother, Sabir Khan, along with members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were also present at the burial ground. The autopsy was conducted for three hours. After the procedure was over, the body was handed over to Ania's family. Later they returned to Amta for cremation. On Sunday, a notice was served to the family members of Anis informing them that the body would be exhumed on Monday morning.

Accordingly on Monday morning, SIT and family members of Anis reached the burial ground for an exhumation procedure. After the body was exhumed, it was properly preserved and taken to SSKM hospital. To take the body to the hospital for autopsy on time, a green corridor was arranged in coordination with the Howrah Rural District Police, Howrah Commissionerate and Kolkata Police.

To secure the grave, police installed CCTV cameras at the burial ground. The whole exhume process was video recorded. Sources informed that a team of doctors conducted the second autopsy in presence of the District Judge and the process was also recorded on video camera. On behalf of Anis's family, his cousin Salman was there during the autopsy examination.

Meanwhile, the former OC of Amta police station was again called by the SIT along with a few other policemen for questioning at Bhabani Bhavan.