Anis Khan was not murdered, died due to fall from house: SIT report
KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police probing the student leader Anis Khan death case has filed the chargesheet at the Uluberia Court on Monday.
In the chargesheet the SIT has mentioned that Anis was not murdered. He died after falling from the second floor of his house on February 18. In the chargesheet SIT mentioned names of five policemen of Amta police station, including the then Officer in Charge (OC) Debabrata Chakraborty, as accused persons on charges of death due to negligence and other allegations.
Among them two policemen, including Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya, were arrested earlier.
Debabrata was called by the SIT team at Bhabani Bhavan multiple times for interrogation.
On behalf of the state government, the Advocate General had admitted negligence on behalf of the police during a hearing at the Calcutta High Court.
Anis's father Salem Khan had demanded a CBI probe under monitoring of the court and moved High Court pleading for his demand.
However, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha turned down his plea keeping faith on the SIT probe. Salem on Monday, however, again expressed his disbelief on the SIT and demanded a CBI probe.
