Kolkata: Aliah University student Anis Khan was not murdered, said the High Court on Tuesday.



The Advocate General (AG) on Tuesday admitted that police negligence was there about not taking Anis to hospital when he fell from the second floor.

The AG also suggested that recruitment of civic volunteers to be stopped immediately. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also agreed to the point raised by the AG.

The state on Tuesday opposed before the Calcutta High Court an objection filed by the father of deceased student leader Anis Khan, on an investigation report claiming that the post-mortem examination indicates that his death was accidental and not homicidal.