Anandapur rape case: High Court directs DGP to take strict action against SP

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to take strict action against the Superintendent of Police in alleged gangrape case at Anandapur in



West Medinipur.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also sought appropriate actions taken by the state Home Secretary on the incident.

On August 11, a woman was allegedly gangraped by some miscreants in the name of settling a case.

She had named a resident of Anandpur area. The survivor alleged that she had reported the incident to Anandpur and Keshpur police stations, allegedly both refused to take the complaint.

The HC had ordered the SP to submit a report on the case, as well as submit the CCTV footage of the police station. Reportedly, according to the police report, the CCTV footage was unavailable.

Following this Justice Mantha had stated that the footage of the specified date has either been deleted or removed.