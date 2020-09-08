Anandapur molestation case: Police seize car

Kolkata: Police have seized the car in which the woman of Nayabad was molested and assaulted in Anandapur area.



According to sources, though the woman claimed that she met the youth identified as Amitava Bose on September 1, cops came to know that the name of the youth is Avishek Pandey of Purba Jadavpur area and he is a colleague of the woman molested on Saturday night.

Controversy cropped up about why the woman did not tell the truth to the police despite being assaulted and molested. On Monday when few reporters went to Panedy's house, his family members claimed that he was about to marry the woman but the marriage ceremony was postponed owing to the Covid pandemic.

However, police are trying to locate Pandey. Cops have also found that the chat records from the woman's mobile phone were deleted. It is not clear whether those were deleted by Pandey or the woman.

On the other hand, on Monday a surgery was conducted on Nilanjana Chatterjee who was injured by Pandey on

Saturday after he drove the car over her leg while fleeing from the spot. Police are trying to locate Pandey as soon as

possible.