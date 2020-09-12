Anandapur case: Women's Commission Chairperson meets Nilanjana

Kolkata: State Women's Commission Chairperson, Leena Gangopadhyay on Friday met Nilanjana Chatterjee at the hospital who suffered injuries while trying to save a woman from getting assaulted in Anandapur on September 5 night.



On Friday Gangopadhyay and a few others of the Women's Commission went to the hospital and thanked Chatterjee for her action to save a woman. She congratulated Chatterjee for her courage to confront a person doing wrong to a woman. Gangopadhyay also told her that she has become a role model for the women in the city and hoped that in future people will come forward to stop crime against women.

Later Gangopadhyay said, "I am happy to see her willpower. Congratulated her for what she had done to save a woman."

Meanwhile, police have been interrogating Abhishek Pandey since after he was remanded to police custody.

Sources informed that Pandey has confessed that he was in touch with the woman who lodged the complainant against him.

However, till Friday night police did not initiate

any action against the complainant for allegedly misleading police.