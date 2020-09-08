Anandapur case: State to bear medical expenses of Nilanjana

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the state government will bear all the treatment expenses of Nilanjana Chatterjee who suffered injuries while trying to save the woman from getting harassed in Anandapur on Saturday night.



Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma on Tuesday conveyed the message of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the decision of the state government to Chatterjee. On Tuesday OC of Anandapur police station went to the hospital and connected her with Sharma over the phone. The Commissioner congratulated and praised her effort to save a woman from getting harassed. He also conveyed the wishes for her speedy recovery from the Chief Minister.

Later Kolkata Police tweeted: "Today, CP Kolkata spoke to brave heart Mrs Nilanjana Chatterjee who suffered injuries while trying to save a lady from harassment, congratulated her, assured her of all support from KP and wished her speedy recovery. Salute True Tejashwini. While speaking to Mrs Chatterjee, CP Kolkata conveyed to her the best wishes of @MamataOfficial for speedy recovery and the decision of State Govt to bear her entire treatment expenses."

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday called the mother of accused Abhishek Pandey and the complainant to Lalbazar for questioning. Sources informed that cops have asked Pandey's mother about possible places where he could be hiding. Cops came to know that Pandey was married with a woman from Bihar several years ago.

But the woman divorced him as Pandey used to assault her. Police also came to know that on Saturday night after fleeing from Anandapur area, he went to the apartment where the harrased woman lives. There Pandey handed over the key of the woman's flat and her mobile phone to the security guard and asked him to give those to its owner.

Moreover, on Tuesday forensic experts examined the seized car and during sample collection, cops found several clothes from the car's trunk.

However, it is still not clear why the woman tried to mislead police about Pandey's identity and her relation with him. Investigating officials are keeping a tab on Pandey's relatives and friends incase he turns up anywhere to seek shelter.