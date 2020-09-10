Anandapur case: Police to conduct 3D mapping

Kolkata: The police will conduct a 3D mapping of the incident spot of Anandapur molestation and hit-and-run case which would be compared with statements of the complainant and others.



The 3D mapping was first used by Kolkata Police during investigation of the hit-and-run case in Shakespeare Sarani where Arsalan Parvez was the prime accused. In this system, a 3D laser scanner is placed in a place which scans in 360 degree angles to capture photographs. Later the 3D image is being used to measure said area to find out whether the claims by those given their statements are true or not.

This apart, on Thursday confidential statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of the complainant and Nilanjana Chatterjee's husband Deep Satpathi was recorded in front of a magistrate at the Alipore Court. Sources informed that the police will make the prime accused of the case Abhishek Pandey to sit face to face with the woman who lodged complaint against him. Pandey during interrogation claimed that he had no intention of hitting Chatterjee. She was hit by his car accidentally when he was fleeing. However police are not satisfied with the answers by Pandey.

He was arrested on Tuesday night from Dum Dum area. Later when the woman was interrogated she confessed that she knew Pandey and told him that due to pressure she lodged a

complaint against him. Police also came to know that on Saturday night an altercation took place between them over marriage and few other personal issues.