Anandapur case: Cops plan to take legal steps against harassed woman for giving misleading information

Kolkata: Police are planing to seek legal opinions about taking steps against the woman who had lodged a complaint against Abhishek Pandey, prime accused of Anandapur molestation and hit-and-run case.



According to sources, police during investigation found that the woman was misleading them since the beginning of the case. Cops had also found that the complainant was in touch with Pandey even after she lodged a complaint against him. She had reportedly informed Pandey about police activity helping him to evade arrest. However cops tracked Pandey down from his GPRS location on Tuesday night and arrested him from Dum Dum area.

Meanwhile, Nilanjana Chatterjee who suffered injuries while trying to save the woman from getting molested and assaulted in Anandapur on September 5 night was released from hospital on Sunday. Before leaving the hospital, staff members congratulated Chatterjee for her efforts to save a woman risking her life.

On Sunday Chatterjee again said that despite the woman trying to mislead police about Pandey's identity she has no complaint against her. She further claimed that in future if such a thing happens in front of her, Chatterjee will come forward again to save a woman in distress. She also hoped that people of Kolkata will come forward as well to save any person in their distress.