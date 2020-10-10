Anandapur case: Chargesheet filed in 34 days

Kolkata: The police have submitted the chargesheet in connection with Anandapur molestation and the hit-and-run case against the accused Abhishek Pandey on charges of attempt to murder within just 34 days of the incident on Friday.



The police have also appealed before the court for taking legal steps against the woman who had lodged the complaint at Anandapur police station for allegedly misleading the investigating agency and providing shelter to the accused person.

According to sources, on Friday the chargesheet contain 150 pages including the statements of the complainant, the injured woman Nilanjana Chatterjee and her husband Deep Satpathi at the Alipore Court. Though the case was initiated on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, molestation and other allegations, on Friday the chargesheet was submitted against Pandey on charges of attempt to murder, molestation, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, act endangering life or personal safety of others along with other relevant sections of the IPC. 32 witnesses were also examined.

This apart, police have also appealed before the court to take legal action against the complainant woman who had earlier allegedly tried to mislead the cops about Pandey's identity. Also, she had helped Pandey to evade arrest by providing him with the activity of the cops. While scrutinizing the call details of the woman, police found that she was constantly in touch with the accused before he was arrested.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee will be admitted in a private hospital to undergo a skin grafting operation soon.

Satpathi on Friday said, "we are happy with the investigation done by the police. Me and my wife are grateful to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as to the police administration."