Anandapur: 4 arrested, crude bombs recovered

Kolkata: Police arrested four persons and recovered crude bombs from a house in Anandapur area on Friday night.



The four miscreants — Mohammad Fayyaz, Sheikh Bikram, alias Fakre Alam, Saddam Hussein, alias Nepali Saddam and Sheikh Sameer, were testing the intensity of the bombs by detonating them.

According to police sources, a loud explosion was heard in Gulshan Colony on Friday night, triggering panic among the locals.

They alerted the police and a special team reached the spot.

On seeing the cops, the miscreants, hiding on the roof of an abandoned house, jumped on the next house's terrace and tried to escape.

Police recovered 17 crude bombs and explosives from the house.

They suspect many more are involved in the incident.