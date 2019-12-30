Anandalok Hospital in Karunamoyee to shut down from January 1

Kolkata: Due huge losses, Anandalok Hospital in Karunamoyee will shut down from January 1.



On Monday, secretary of the hospital D K Saraf, who is also the founder of Anandalok Hospitals, issued a lockout notice and claimed that due to a few members of the union,

the hospital incurred huge losses.

Saraf claimed that the two leaders of Karmachari Union created such environment that the income of the hospital, which was Rs 12-13 lakh a day, has gone down to Rs 3-4 lakh at present.

"Due to the lawlessness, several people have stop cooperating with the hospital. Also due to their bad behaviour, number of patients has also declined. Salary of doctors is outstanding for three months whereas salary of staff is outstanding for two months and bills of suppliers are pending for seven months. The union has also complained to Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee and other renowned citizens stating that I am misappropriating hospital fund. In such situation, it is not possible for me to run this hospital," said Saraf.

The secretary of the hospital further informed that all other branches of Anandalok are functioning normally and registering surplus income and are able to meet their own expenses.

Saraf requested the state government to intervene to resolve the problems.