Anandadhara scheme: Target of enlisting 1 cr women by end of current fiscal set

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pulak Roy said on Thursday that his department has taken up the target of enlisting 1 crore women under the Anandadhara scheme by the end of this financial year. Presently 9.17 lakh self help groups have been constituted and the number of women involved is 92.61 lakhs.



The Anandadhara project that was launched on May 17, 2012 is primarily aimed at poverty reduction and women empowerment through formation and strengthening of women self help groups and their federations so that they can access financial and business development services for self employment .

Roy at the inaugural programme of 17th Kolkata Saras Mela that kicked off at New Town Mela Grounds said that the Anandadhara groups have been provided with loans to the tune of over 14 lakh crores and is hopeful of crossing 15 lakh crore-mark by the end of this financial year.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Panchayats department is hosting Sristi Shree fair across 22 districts from January 15 to February 30 next year. Saras Mela will also be held at Siliguri Kanchenjunga Stadium from January 23 to February 3.

There is a representation from 22 districts and 21 states at the 17th Saras Mela with 256 stalls in total that was inaugurated on Thursday.

The number of food stalls are 30 where a variety of food from different districts in Bengal are being sold.

State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Food & Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, state Labour ministerBecharam Manna and Minister of state for Panchayats Seuli Saha were present at the inaugural programme.

The Fair will continue till January 3, 2022.